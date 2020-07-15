COVID-19 tests are ramping up in Montana, and Teton County is no exception. Alluvion Health of Great Falls performed 209 COVID-19 nasal swab tests at the Choteau Pavilion on July 8 (the clinic’s first visit to Choteau). Since July 1, Benefis Teton Medical Center has performed nearly 100 additional tests.
Alluvion Chief Development Officer Tanya Houston and Clinic Manager Trixie Smith both said the number of COVID-19 tests the clinic performs each week varies as the pandemic progresses and as different circumstances arise. “However, this week, Alluvion Health has been consistently administering over 400 tests a day,” said Houston.
Both Alluvion and BTMC will continue offer testing in Choteau for the time being. BTMC is providing outpatient testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. (Patients in the emergency room on weekends or evenings with COVID-19 symptoms may also get tested.) Alluvion is planning to return to the Pavilion every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until there is no longer a need; Mayor Chris Hindoien said the clinic has already confirmed its next visit to Choteau on July 15.
“It was relatively simple to get them here,” Hindoien said. “I emailed Trista Besich, the CEO, and she said she was just about to go into a meeting with their mobile clinic team, and she would talk with them. Within 90 minutes, we were working out the details on how to get them here.”
Alluvion’s mobile clinic team varies in size depending on need, but generally has two or three staff members performing tests, collecting documentation and setting up and tearing down the site. They may also be accompanied by a few staff members who do not collect samples but perform support duties. All COVID-19 test takers, from Alluvion and BTMC wear personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves and masks to protect themselves from the contagious disease.
Hindoien reiterated that he did not intend to “step on anyone’s toes” in bringing Alluvion to Choteau. “The reason I asked them to come here was that so many people were worried about what was going on with the wedding and the prom and the 4-H fair. The lack of information was killing people,” he said. “Plus, I figured everyone who goes to Great Falls for testing would be out in the community shopping and getting food, and this is a better way to keep people local and also keep that spending money in the community.” Hindoien also made sure the mobile clinic team enjoyed food that Choteau had to offer, getting them Bylers Bakery donuts for breakfast and Rex’s chicken for lunch, and recommending they stop by the Ice Cream Parlor for a sweet treat before they headed back to Great Falls.
The tests from BTMC and the Alluvion drive-through service are very similar. Both are nasal swab tests analyzed through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, which amplifies trace amounts of genetic material in the sample to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.
“All tests performed by BTMC are PCR tests, which is considered the gold standard for testing for the virus that causes COVID-19,” said BTMC Chief Operating Officer Susan Murphy.
Hindoien had the nasal swab done on July 8 and assured people that “the hype is worse than the actual test. … My eyes watered for a second and then it was over. No big deal,” he said.
One aspect in which the tests provided BTMC and Alluvion differ is that the Alluvion tests are intended for asymptomatic people only. BTMC is prioritizing testing of symptomatic individuals and close contacts of positive cases, but offers tests to anyone as resources allow.
“BTMC and the Teton County Health Department have worked together closely to develop a safe and efficient process to get individuals tested for COVID-19,” Murphy said. That process divides patients into three categories: symptomatic individuals, close contacts and asymptomatic individuals with no close contact.
Symptomatic individuals, regardless of exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases, can present at the BTMC Clinic or emergency room to see a healthcare provider and be tested. Please remember to call ahead of visiting, to allow the hospital to take the necessary precautions to protect their staff from infection. If you have symptoms but suspect you have something other than COVID-19, call the clinic at 466-6085 to see a provider and he or she will determine whether you should be tested.
Close contacts will be referred to BTMC by the health department after contract tracing is done. “It is important for individuals to contact the Health Department if they believe they have been exposed to the virus, as we believe this is best practice to ensure the resources within the county are used as efficiently as possible,” Murphy said. Once they have been referred, close contacts should call the hospital at 466-5763 to set up a time to be tested.
Asymptomatic individuals who have not been in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19 but who still wish to be tested can call the clinic to make an appointment or show up at the mobile Alluvion clinic on Wednesdays.
Alluvion also offers an antibody test taken from a blood sample to detect a past infection of SARS-Cov-2. Antibodies are proteins that one’s body creates to fight infection; their presence can confirm that someone has been previously been infected, and in some cases make a person immune from getting the same infection again. The antibody test, however, is not state funded and is only performed at Alluvion Health’s physical clinic location, so patients would need to travel for this test and would incur a fee. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend antibody testing for active cases of COVID-19, because it can take one to three weeks for antibodies to develop in the body after an infection. Nasal swab tests from both Alluvion and BTMC are offered at no cost to the patient, as they are funded through the state.
Almost all test samples — taken from both Alluvion and BTMC — are sent to the Montana Public Health Laboratory for testing, though BTMC does send a few samples to be run in-house with Benefis Health System in Great Falls, depending on the hospital’s capacity and the priority level of the test.