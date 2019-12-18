Having a hard time keeping track of all the special events for the holiday season? This list, though by no means complete, may be some help.
•Choteau Swimming Pool tiles and season passes for sale as Christmas gifts. Call 466-2412 or 466-2882 to place an order. Forms for tiles are available at the City Office as well.
•Wednesday, Dec. 18 — 11 a.m.-5:45 p.m., American Red Cross blood drawing and taco party at the Choteau LDS Church.
•Thursday, Dec. 19 — 4 p.m., Miller Colony Attendance Center Christmas program.
— 6:30 p.m., Augusta High School Christmas program in the school gymnasium.
— 6:30 p.m., Fairfield Elementary School Christmas program, school multi-purpose room.
— 7 p.m., Bynum Elementary School Christmas program in the school gym.
— 7 p.m., Avalanche Awareness with Mark Greeno, Friends of the Gallatin National Forest, at the CHS auditorium. Sponsored by the Friends of the Teton.
— 7 p.m., Greenfield Elementary School program in the school gymnasium.
•Friday, Dec. 20 — 12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Advent Recital featuring “Holiday Traditions” by area pastors, followed by soup and bread at 12:30 p.m. Freewill offering benefits the Choteau Ministerial Association.
— 1 p.m., Choteau Elementary School Christmas program in the CHS auditorium.
— 1:30 p.m., Pendroy Elementary School Christmas program at the Rockport Colony.
— 6 p.m., Blue Christmas service at the Choteau United Methodist Church.
•Saturday, Dec. 21— Choteau High School speech and drama Frost and Flannel Filibuster invitational meet.
— 6 p.m., Longest Night Service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Choteau.
•Sunday, Dec. 22 — 2 p.m., ecumenical Christmas caroling in Dutton. Meet at and return to the United Methodist Church, where hot cocoa and treats will be served after caroling.
— 6:30 p.m., Augusta Community Choir Christmas Program at the Augusta Community Church.
•Tuesday, Dec. 24 — 3 p.m., United Methodist Church candlelight service at the Brady church.
— 4:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Christmas eve worship service in Choteau.
— 5 p.m., Choteau Baptist Church Christmas eve worship service.
— 5 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church in Dutton candlelight Christmas eve worship service.
— 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church Christmas eve worship service in Fairfield.
— 5 p.m., Fairfield United Church of Christ Christmas eve worship service.
— 5:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church in Choteau Christmas eve worship service.
— 5:30 p.m., Fairfield New Life Church Christmas eve worship service.
— 6:30 p.m., Choteau United Methodist Church Christmas eve worship service.
— 8 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Christmas eve worship service in Fairfield.
— 10 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Chruch in Choteau candlelight Christmas eve worship service.
•Wednesday, Dec. 25 — 9 a.m., St. Joseph’s Catholich Church Christmas Day worship service in Choteau.
— 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church in Choteau Christmas Day worship service.
— 10 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church Christmas Day worship service in Fairfield.
•Tuesday, Dec. 31 — 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Christmas eve dance sponsored by the Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front at the Fairfield Community Hall.