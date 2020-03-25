Choteau
•The Old Trail Museum Wild Game Feed, originally scheduled for March 28, has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for May 30.
•Choteau Education Foundation’s Trivia Night, March 29, has been postponed and a new date will be set.
•The Wild Wings bird migration festival in Choteau, March 27-29, has been cancelled.
•The Teton County Beef and Barley Party scheduled for May 8 has been postponed until further notice.
•The Choteau ﬁreworks fundraiser and Easter egg hunt, scheduled for April 11, has been cancelled.
Dutton
•A scrapbooking 101 class and Patti’s Pilates class, both adult education courses, have been postponed until school returns.
•The Harvest Bible Church youth group, which meets every Wednesday, has suspended meetings until further notice.
Fairﬁeld
•The Fairfield community Easter egg hunt for April 11 has been cancelled.
•The SREC annual meeting that was scheduled for March 27 has be canceled. A special meeting, with a similar agenda, will be scheduled at a later date.
Power
•Mountain View Cooperative in Power has cancelled its customer appreciation breakfast on March 26.
•The Power community Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary for April 11, has been cancelled.
•Power American Legion’s fun night, set for April 4, is postponed until a later date. Pre-purchased tickets will be good for the new date.