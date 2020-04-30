The Choteau school board on April 29 voted not to reopen schools for the rest of the school year.
Under phase one of the governor’s Reopening the Big Sky plan, schools in the state could come back to classrooms starting on May 7, but the decision was left to local boards. Given the long list of requirements under which schools could resume, plus the tight time schedule — many schools get out in mid to late May while others release early in June, many schools have voted not to return to normal class-room teaching.
The plan the board approved includes allowing specific senior students to return to school to complete woods projects and obtain help from teachers to ensure they pass their classes and are able to graduate. Also, some ninth, 10th and 11th graders who are at high risk of failing classes will be invited to come back and work with teachers to bring their grades back to passing levels.
Choteau’s seniors are slated to be finished in mid-May and the rest of the students will finish up on June 2.