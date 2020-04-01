During this time of uncertainty, we wanted to reach out to our community and let you know we are here for you. It’s natural to have some fear during this time. After all, we have not seen a pandemic like this in more than 100 years, so it is new to all of us. I would like to reassure you that as it stands right now, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Teton County yet. Will we as a healthcare infrastructure panic if or when we do get that first case? No. We are anticipating this.
As of March 23, the World Health Organization announced that there are at least 300,000 cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the world, and almost every nation has been affected. Scientists are estimating that roughly 2 million Americans may become seriously ill from this virus. If everyone gets sick at the same time, there will not be enough medical resources for all, and we will be forced into a military triage situation where we pick and choose who gets care. No one wants this.
This virus has a 14-day incubation period where patients will have no symptoms. This makes it quite easy to accidently spread it to another individual. Therefore, it is so vitally important to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, sneeze and cough into our arms, and avoid touching our faces to slow down how fast everyone gets sick. If we can span it out as long as possible, there will be a chance of having enough medical resources available. Additionally, there will be a better chance that more definitive treatment becomes available. Please, I urge you to follow the social distancing protocols our leaders have set in place.
This virus is also excreted in feces, which means there is a chance of fecal to oral transmission such as on door handles, etc. Scientists are finding that COVID-19 is more contagious than influenza, is more deadly, and can survive on surfaces longer, up to three days on plastic and metal. In addition, they are finding that a person with confirmed COVID-19 can continue to shed the virus in their stool for up to 12 days after their fever has subsided. Some good news: Alcohol-based cleaners and bleach will kill the virus on surfaces.
I am warmed by the neighborly attitude of the people of Choteau. I half-jokingly posted on social media about our toilet paper shortage, and within minutes I had several people, some of whom I barely know, offering to share their stash with us. We are lucky to have each other, even though we cannot see each other right now. Our clinic, hospital, and staff are here to care for you. We care about your well-being. After all, you are our family, friends, and neighbors.
In a more perfect world, anyone and everyone with known symptoms should be able to be tested for COVID-19. However, the reality is the testing kits are numbered, and as such we have no choice but to follow specific guidelines by the State of Montana on who gets tested. As this is an ever-changing situation, the criteria for who can be tested also is changing rapidly. If you have fever and cough, I urge you to seek medical care, especially if you have traveled recently. Please call first before coming to let us know your symptoms. We will likely want to rule out another cause first such as influenza or other respiratory illness as it is extremely rare to have COVID-19 AND influenza at the same time.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and body ache. Individuals at risk include those ages 65 and older or those with chronic illness such as diabetes, heart disease, or lung disease of some sort. Please protect this vulnerable population by following our leaders’ recommendations to practice social distancing. You can’t look at a person and know, “Oh, they have (or don’t have) diabetes.” Just assume all are at risk and do the best you can to protect yourself and others. If you develop a cough, shortness of breath, or fever, please self-quarantine and seek care. In this trying time, please know we are here to walk through this uncertain situation along with you.
• • •
Rebecca Sampson, FNP-C is new to BTMC. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with Sampson, call the BTMC Community Clinic at 466-6085.