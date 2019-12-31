Registration is now open for the 2020 Montana’s Next Generation Conference. The conference, which will take place Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in Shelby, will focus on business planning for the farm or ranch and production workshops.
The conference begins Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. at the Coyote Club and Events Center, 137 Main St., Shelby. Dan Manternach, ag economist, will kick the event off with “The Big Picture in Ag” and follow that up in the afternoon session with “Financial Management Skills and Business Planning” and “Farming is a Blessing and not a Punishment.”
That evening will conclude with a trade show and social including a roast beef dinner and time for networking with neighbors, sponsors, and industry professionals.
Feb. 1’s events will take place at Shelby High School and will feature industry speakers and professionals offering 36 workshop options covering crops and livestock production, financial management, record keeping, leasing, succession planning and more. The workshops will provide pertinent information for both the beginning and experienced producer.
Livestock topics include beef cattle nutrition, fetal programming, livestock marketing, bull selection, animal health, USDA programs, plants to identify on your ranch, grazing management and more. Crop producers will have opportunities to learn about equipment maintenance and valuing equipment, grain marketing, crop fertility, crop insurance and more. There will also be numerous financial and accounting topics in addition to one workshop room devoted to succession planning topics.
The Feb. 1 workshops will fulfill USDA Farm Service Agency’s production and financial management training requirements for producers. Pesticide applicator points will be available throughout the day.
Online registration is available at www.ticketriver.com or registration forms are available on the conference website, mtnextgen.com or by calling 873-2239. Updates will be available via the Montana’s Next Generation Conference Facebook page.
Early bird registration is $25 a day for individuals or $40 a day for couples if registrations are submitted by Jan. 17. Late registrations will be accepted until Jan. 24 at $30 a day for individuals or $50 a day for couples. Daycare will be available for both days at $15 per child, which includes snacks and meals.
For more information visit the website or contact Lacy Roberts at 873-5618 or Kari Lewis at 873-2239.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this event should contact Roberts at 873-5618, ext. 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 by Jan. 21.