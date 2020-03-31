Social distancing and stay-at-home orders are affecting practically every business and organization, and the joint City-County libraries are no exception.
The Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force, in partnership with the Montana State Library, is tracking the status of public libraries across the state. So far, 125 libraries have reported their status, with 61 being closed completely, 56 being impacted but operational and eight operating as normal for now.
The Choteau-Teton Public Library is operating on an ever-changing protocol, said Library Director Della Yeager.
“All returned materials are being bagged and quarantined for four days, and then sanitized before being returned to the shelves,” she said.
Individuals wanting to check out materials can browse the library’s collection online at www.choteau-tetonpubliclibrary.com, and can call their requests in to 466-2052. Requested books and movies will then be delivered by curbside pickup. The library will also offer fax-sending services curbside, but cannot receive faxes at this time. The library is keeping its normal hours of operation, and will have one staff member inside to answer calls.
The Dutton-Teton Public Library building is closed, with only library staff allowed to enter the building. Patrons may still check out materials or print something by calling for an appointment. The library staff is asking patrons to keep any checked-out materials at home until further notice.
Community members can keep in contact with the library by checking the “Dutton Public Library” Facebook page or calling or texting Library Director Cheri Fuhringer on her personal number, 788-3394.
The Fairfield-Teton Public Library is providing curbside pickup/drop-off of materials from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Books will be placed in bags in the entryway of the library, with the patron’s name on the bag. Patrons are asked to return materials in those same bags. The materials will be stored and quarantined for 72 hours and then disinfected.
Patrons of the Fairfield library are asked to make book and movie requests by emailing ffpubliclibrary@3rivers.net by noon on the day of pickup. Patrons should include a phone number in their message so the library staff can contact them directly. The library will send a confirmation regarding the availability of the requested materials by a return email. Patrons should be sure to receive confirmation on their request before coming to the library to pick up their materials.
Free access to Wi-Fi is available outside any of the libraries. As always, thousands of audiobooks, e-books and Kindle books are available for checkout via Montana Library 2 Go. Anyone with a Montana library card can access Montana Library 2 Go. Those who don’t have a library card can access reading materials through the Libby app from Overdrive.
“I expected there to be a hold on certain materials, but more and more organizations have put more money into Montana Library 2 Go. The library community has really stepped up to make resources even more available to Montanans,” said Yeager