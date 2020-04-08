The Teton County Health Department is posting daily updates on the COVID-19 situation on the county website (www.tetonmt.gov), has a hotline for people to call (406-466-2505) and last week added a dedicated email address (tetonhotline@gmail.com) for anyone with questions or needs related to COVID-19.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said her staff is responding to messages or calls from the hotline and the email address. Also, the health department has a team of volunteers who can respond to community members’ COVID-19 related needs such as needing someone to delivery groceries or essential items to someone’s home in the event a person is home sick and quarantined.
Moyer updated the county’s planning and response for the pandemic at her weekly COVID-19 response meeting, held at 9 a.m. on April 2 by video conference. This group of county officials and community partners is meeting every Thursday morning in this manner. These meetings are open to the public to call in or log in as well and the audio of the meetings is being posted on the Choteau Acantha Facebook page.
Last week’s meeting drew 40 participants and started with Moyer updating the group on the status of COVID-19 in Teton County. At that time, she said, there were still no cases in Teton County though some other parts of the state, like Gallatin County, are now seeing community transmission. The best source for information on pandemic is the state website at covid19.mt.gov, she said.
Moyer said she thinks it is only a matter of time before Teton County begins seeing active cases. She said the healthcare providers in Teton County are testing sick people, but so far all tests have come back negative. If or when someone tests positive in the county, she said, her office would do an aggressive investigation of that person’s contacts and will track them down and put them in 14-day at-home quarantines to prevent the spread of the viral illness that has sickened more than 277,000 people in the United States and 1,187,000 people worldwide. As of April 4, the disease had killed 64,084 people worldwide while 245,949 have recovered, based on statistics reported to John Hopkins University.
Moyer briefly reviewed Gov. Steve Bullock’s directives closing public schools, closing all non-essential businesses, ordering people to stay at home and requiring out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.
She said that the stay-at-home directive also defines essential businesses but even those that are allowed to remain open need to follow instructions to reduce the risk of infection for their staffs and their customers. Those essential businesses that are still open must:
•Designate six-foot distances with signs, tape or by other means, showing six-foot spacing for employees and customers in line to maintain appropriate distance.
•Provide hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available for employees and customers.
•Designate separate operating hours for vulnerable populations, including the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions.
•Post online whether a facility is open and how best to reach the facility and continue services by phone or remotely online.
“I think these are really important things,” Moyer said, adding that even essential businesses should try to have as many employees as possible work from home.
“If someone were to come in to your office and potentially be a positive case, that could put all of your staff into quarantine for two full weeks,” she said.
Discussing the directive on out-of-state travelers needing to self-quarantine, Moyer said there have been discussions at a state level about out-of-staters coming to Montana and renting vacation homes to avoid the disease in their states. With the governor’s quarantine requirement, that sort of travel may slow down, she said.
One of the most recent directives, which came out on April 1, spells out precautions daycare providers need to observe. Teton County public health nurse Erin Jones noted, however, that all of the licensed daycare providers in this county have already closed.
Moyer also told the group that the TCHD continues to work on community messaging through social media, the county website and print media. The health department’s messaging has focused on social distancing, proper hygiene and staying at home.
She said the TCHD has received a number of calls from people identifying businesses that don’t appear to be complying with guidelines and she appreciates the additional eyes and ears. But, she also said she encourages members of the public to take control of this situation by complying with all the safety requirements for themselves and their families.
“People do have some control,” she said. “There’s a lot you can do as an individual for yourself, your family and your loved ones.”
She said her staff is trying to help people interpret all the directives in ways that make them safer. “We’re trying to help people figure out how to use essential services in an essential way,” she said, but added that it’s not easy for people to break habits like going to the grocery store daily or touching their faces.
“We’re trying to break a lot of habits that we have all had for a really long time,” she said.
Dawn Gunderson, who works part-time for the health department, called on those people participating in the meeting to be leaders in the community and to model safe procedures.
Moyer said retired public health nurse Lora Wier is helping the TCHD conduct a countywide inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical providers and emergency responders. This includes gloves, surgical masks, N-95 respirators, gowns and face shields.
The county needs to know what it has on hand so that it can appropriately disburse any PPE received from the National Strategic Stockpile, she said. The county has already received two “pushes” of PPEs from the stockpile, with the first going to the hospital and the second to emergency medical responders and is slated to receive a third push.
Moyer said state officials are also directing hospitals and Emergency Medical Services and Disaster and Emergency Services to continue to try to order PPEs from their regular vendors.
Teton County DES/EMS Coordinator Deb Coverdell said the county has 140 N-95 respirators, 50 surgical masks and 200 pairs of gloves. “Hopefully, someone will reach out to us if they are in need of those,” she said.
Jones said some of the long-term care facilities and group homes in the county may need extra PPE, and she would coordinate with Coverdell to meet those needs.
Moyer also updated the group on testing for COVID-19, saying that the Montana State Public Health Lab has adequate supplies to process all tests that are coming in daily. Healthcare providers are still not testing people who do not have symptoms and are testing ill people who have COVID-19 symptoms and have tested negative for influenza, strep and other common viral illnesses; healthcare workers; or those who have traveled to areas where the illness is circulating or have underlying medical conditions.
But, she said, anecdotally, healthcare providers across the state are seeing people who don’t have the hallmark COVID-19 symptoms of fever and dry unrelenting cough, but may present with a simple sore throat. Because of that, she said, healthcare providers are talking about relaxing the stringent testing requirements. Anyone with questions about testing should call the TCHD and talk to registered nurse Dawn Baker, she said.
Moyer said many healthcare workers and others in “high stakes” jobs may feel that they need to come to work even if they don’t feel well, but that’s exactly what she does not want to happen.
“I just really, really want to encourage people not to go to work if you’re not feeling well,” she said. Even if a person feels only a little uncomfortable in the morning, like they might be coming down with something, they should plan to stay home until they know whether they’re getting sick.
All people who are still working should take all the standard precautions all the time. “The message is that you pretend like everyone has it because you don’t know who does and who doesn’t,” she said.
The TCHD would like to create a small stockpile of items that people who are recovering at home or who are quarantined at home may need, including thermometers, bleach, antiseptic wipes, hand sanitizer and hand soap. Anyone who has extra supplies of this and wants to donate it to the TCHD should call 466-2562.
Also during the meeting representatives of Benefis Teton Medical Center, healthcare providers, EMS, law enforcement, schools, long-term care and senior facilities, cities and county, churches and businesses all gave updates that remain mostly unchanged from the March 26 group meeting.
BTMC Chief Operating Officer Susan Murphy said that BTMC has expanded its telemedicine services to include some routine clinic visits. Telehealth appointments will enable people to see their providers without worrying that they could potentially be exposing themselves or others.
While not all appointments will qualify for a telehealth visit, Murphy said many can be done over a video conference type call. BTMC is set up to use the Zoom platform, which is accessible to anyone with a computer, tablet or smartphone.
Anyone interested in taking advantage of this, or finding out whether their health needs can be met over telehealth should call the BTMC Clinic at 466-6085.
BTMC disaster coordinator Amanda Copenhaver said all staff are now wearing face masks for every patient whether they are presenting for symptoms or not as a way of protecting patients and employees. She said the facility is also doing continuing staff education on proper hygiene and procedure.
“Just keep washing your hands, don’t touch your face, we’re all going to get through this” is the message to the staff, Copenhaver said.
Dr. Judy Borland, the medical staff director at BTMC, texted to the meeting, “Please remind our community to call ahead if they need to come in with respiratory problems so that we can be ready.” She said the people who are not too sick, should stay at home and treat your symptoms with over-the-counter medications. Everyone, she said, should wash their hands and not touch their faces.
Sheriff Keith VanSetten said his office has suspended processing non-criminal finger printing and concealed weapons permits through May 7 to reduce public traffic in the law enforcement center.
Pastor Kim Peters with Trinity Lutheran Church in Choteau said all in-church programs remain suspended through April 30. The church has been able to order toilet paper from its industrial supplier and is going to try to order more and make that available to people who need it. She suggested that any small businesses that are closed and have a stock of toilet paper that they won’t be using may also want to donate it or order from industrial suppliers and make it available to the public.
The next group video meeting will be April 9 at 9 a.m. Anyone wanting to participate should contact the Teton County Health Department for log-in information and an agenda.