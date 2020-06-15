The Teton County Board of Health on June 15 rejected plans from the Choteau American Legion Post to put on a two-day rodeo in Choteau on July 3 and 4, saying the risk of bringing up to 3,500 spectators from across the state and out of state was too great given the seriousness of COVID-19.
The board approved plans for the Legion to host a “meet and greet” event at the rodeo ground with live music and alcohol sales but no dancing on July 3 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
The seven-member Board of Health is charged under Montana state law with approving or denying requests for gatherings with more than 50 people while the state is in Phase 2 of the governor’s “Reopening the Big Sky” plan.
The board took written and oral comment from citizens and evaluated the COVID-19 mitigation plan the Legion prepared in consultation with the county public health director.
The Legion proposed splitting the one-day rodeo into a two-day event with total participation estimated at 4,000, including 180 contestants, 50 staff and 3,500 spectators split over the two days.
The plan provided for signs on social distancing, limiting ticket sales on July 4 to 3,000 or 75% of the arena’s capacity, screening Legion and rodeo staff for symptoms, putting up plexiglass shields on the ticket, concessions and beer sales booths, providing hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations and cleaning the porta-potties every 90 minutes.
The Legion would have created six-foot distance in the stands between individuals and family groups in seating blocks. Those attending would have been asked to wear face masks. People at high-risk for developing complications from COVID-19 would have been encouraged to stay home.
Legion Cmdr. Jerry Collins told the board that the rodeo is the Legion’s only major fundraising event and without the income it would not be able to support many community causes. Loss of the event to the community would also affect business owners and other service and youth organizations, he said.
There to support of the rodeo were Collins, stock contractor Dick Lyman and rodeo committee members Aaron Leys, Marlin Styren and Levi Hodgskiss along with Auxiliary President Betsy Styren.
Members of the Board of Health are Physician Assistant Tim Sinton, the chairman and the county’s medical officer; County Commissioner Jim Hodgskiss, nurses Elaine Sedlack and Lin Wright of Choteau and Barb Shafer of Dutton, Choteau businessman Randy Morris and Choteau emergency medical technician Ken Bassmann.
The board voted, 5-0, not to approve the rodeo plan with Jim Hodgskiss and Bassmann abstaining. Bassmann is a member of the American Legion and Hodgskiss’ son, Levi, is on the Legion rodeo committee.
To accommodate social distancing, the in-person meeting was limited to Board of Health members, American Legion Rodeo Committee members and the media. Four members of the public came to the meeting and were asked to leave. Forty nine people attended the meeting online. The meeting started at 5:30 p.m. and did not adjourn until shortly after 8 p.m.
Collins and Levi Hodgskiss both said after the meeting that they were deeply disappointed in the decision. Collins said he thought board members had already made up their minds before the meeting.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said the matter drew 16 written comments in favor of holding the rodeo, five of which were from Teton County residents and the balance were from Northern Rodeo Association personnel. She said 33 people wrote in to oppose holding the rodeo and 31 of those were from Teton County while two were submitted anonymously.
During the meeting, seven people commented in favor of the rodeo and three commented against it.
Will Rasmussen of Choteau, a rodeo announcer, said where the board members earn their paychecks was playing a role in the decision. If board members owned a bar or a restaurant or a motel, he said, they would figure out a way to allow the rodeo to happen. “I think we should think of reasons to have a celebration, not reasons to shut it down,” he said.
Lane Yeager of Choteau, the president of the Montana High School Rodeo Association board, along with his wife, Bev, and their daughter Charley, all spoke in favor of allowing the rodeo and said that the Legion’s plan to mitigate COVID-19 risk was sufficient to allay concerns.
Choteau resident Nate White said requiring the public to comment through a video conferencing software was difficult and probably prevented some people from voicing their support. He said he had full faith that the rodeo would be a positive benefit to the community and the plan offered was in full compliance with the governor’s directives.
But those against the rodeo said the Legion’s plan was not sufficient to mitigate the risk of 3,000 spectators possibly bringing COVID-19 to a county where, so far, there have been no confirmed cases. Opponents cited Choteau’s high elderly population, concerns that an outbreak here could affect the resumption of schools in the fall and said that under Phase 2 of the governor’s plan to reopen the state, gatherings of greater than 50 people were discouraged. Three of those who called in during the meeting were all current or past employees of the Teton County Health Department.
Wright, Shafer and Sedlack all said that their number one concern was the health of the county while Sinton said that he talked to 12 other doctors, whose politics span from left to right, and all of them thought the Board of Health was “absolutely nuts” for even considering an event of this size. The worst-case scenario, he said, was that people would get sick and die and the rodeo would put Choteau on the map but not for any good reason.