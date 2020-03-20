Gov. Steve Bullock on Friday, March, 20 issued a directive to close dine-in food service and alcoholic beverage businesses and other activities that pose enhanced health risks, effective at 8 p.m.
This directive expires at 11:59 p.m. on March 27, 2020, the same day that school closures are set to expire, though the date will likely be extended.
“Both young and older Montanans, in urban and rural communities, have tested positive for coronavirus, making it even more clear that this virus impacts us all and that these actions are imperative to protecting our friends and neighbors,” said Bullock. “We face extraordinary health risks – and with it even further risks to our economic and social well-being – if we do not act now. I do not take this decision lightly and it was done so in consultation with public health professionals. Montanans, too, need to take this seriously. It’s up to all of us to stop the spread of this virus.”
Under the directive, the following places cannot be entered, used or occupied by the public, even for take-out purposes:
• Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses and other similar establishments offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption.
•Alcoholic beverage service businesses including bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs and other establishments offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.
•Cigar bars.
•Health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers, pools and hot springs, indoor facilities at ski areas, climbing gyms, fitness studios and indoor recreational facilities.
•Movie and performance theaters, nightclubs, concert halls, bowling alleys, bingo halls and music halls.
•Casinos.
These facilities may still serve food and drinks by curbside pick-up, drive through, walk-up or delivery services.
Restrictions in this directive to not apply to:
•Establishments that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption, including grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores and food pantries, other than those portions of the establishments restricted above.
•Room service in hotels.
•Health care facilities, residential care facilities, university dining facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities.
•Crisis shelters or similar institutions.
•Airport concessionaires.
•Military dining facilities or military food operations.
•Any facilities necessary for the response to the emergency, including schools providing necessary meal services to children.
All of the above-named facilities and establishments should adopt appropriate social distancing practices to avoid the spread of disease, to the extent practicable.