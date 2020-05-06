More businesses in Choteau are reopening this week including bars, casinos and restaurants, which got the go-ahead to open their doors to in-store services on May 4.
Under Gov. Steve Bullock’s “Reopening the Big Sky” Phase I, most retailers and service industry workers were allowed to reopen on April 27, providing that they follow guidelines for social distancing, hygiene and have measures in place to protect their workers and their customers, such as allowing telework when possible, accommodating alternate work schedules, closing common areas, minimizing non-essential business travel, making special accommodations for vulnerable employees and customers and monitoring employees for symptoms of COVID-19.
This directive opened the door for hair and nail salons and massage therapists to reopen as well. Shops in Choteau affected include the Skyline Beauty Shop, the Polished shop and The Edge Salon, Spa and Wellness. The Edge just reopened on May 4 as stylists worked an extra week to prepare their shop and make sure they had all the needed supplies on hand.
The Edge will be open limited hours, Monday-Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stylists Cody Marney and Kate Lohman will only work on one client at a time. There will be no client waiting area and only the clients will be allowed into the shop. “If for any reason you are not feeling well, you need to stay home,” they wrote on social media. “At this stage of the game, health is more important than covering roots.”
On May 4, restaurants, bars, breweries and casinos were okayed to re-open with specific protocols required, including social distancing, no large groups, tables set wide apart, no sitting or standing at bar counters and no self-serve food or beverages. These businesses are limited to 50% of their building capacity and must close by 11:30 p.m.
In Choteau, the Outpost Deli, which had been closed for much of the general business closure, has reopened and John Henry’s, Copper Creek Coffee, the Log Cabin Cafe, Bylers Bakery and Main Street Express’s deli, which all offered to-go and/or delivery of food orders, are now open for in-store dining within the limitations of the governor’s directive.
The Outpost Deli is now open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays and has take-out and curbside delivery still available. Owner Samantha Burk Yeager said on May 2 in a social media post, “We can’t wait to see some familiar faces and hopefully some new ones too!!! Starting this Monday our dining room will be open at half capacity!”
John Henry’s has also opened its doors and welcomes diners back to a remodeled facility. The restaurant still offers take-out and delivery of food orders, and has a beer and wine license and a casino. The restaurant/bar area is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily while the casino, in its new location, is open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily. Carol and Robb Wearley invite patrons to come and check out the restaurant’s new look.
Copper Creek Coffee, one of Choteau’s newest eateries, persevered through the restaurant closure, doing delivery and to-go orders, and cutting its hours, but as of May 4, the dining room area is open again for breakfast and lunch meals and coffee beverages.
Bylers Bakery also returned to in-shop dining this week, and the owners say the bakery and sandwich shop have been busy with take-out orders during the closure.
The Log Cabin café in Choteau, which served more than 150 Easter dinners to go last month, is not planning to return to in-store dining yet. Gabrielle Rasmussen said on Monday that she plans to continue to offer take-out, including a family-style meal special for Mother’s Day, but she is not ready to reopen. She said she plans to look at how business goes over the next week or two before she makes any decision on whether to open in Phase I or wait for Phase II.
Choteau has four currently operating bars, three of which reopened on Monday. The Livery Saloon at the Stage Stop Inn, the Choteau Country Club and the Antler Bar all reopened for in-store eating and drinking. The Livery is open from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. seven days a week and has three of its five video gambling machines operational.
The Choteau Country Club bar is open from around 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily, and manager Susie Durocher said with the space in the club house it hasn’t been hard to set up appropriately distanced tables. She has a sign on the bar that says “no seating” there.
The Antler Bar reopened at 10 a.m. on Monday and bartender Whitney Sullivan said she had several customers who were glad to see the bar open again. They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Bruce Callender with the Choteau American Legion said the Legion Bar will likely remain closed until the governor moves the state to Phase II of reopening, allowing groups of up to 50 to gather. “It’s kind of a hard decision,” he said, but added that the limitations on Phase I reopening would mean that the Legion couldn’t make any money. He said all of the employees have been taken care of, that they are signed up for unemployment benefits.
Callender said the Legion would meet again in two weeks to reevaluate the situation.
The Full Circle Thrift Shop in Choteau is planning to reopen on May 7 with new hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Choteau Activities, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and services to intellectually disabled adults, operates the thrift store and has some special provisions to protect staff members.
According to the thrift store’s social media page, the store will allow only five shoppers in at any given time and those patrons will only be allowed to purchase 15 items. “If the door is locked, we are at full capacity and you will have to wait to come until someone leaves,” the post reads. “Please don’t come in if you are ill — face coverings are encouraged.”
There will be no access to the store’s bathroom at this time, and customers will be required to sanitize their hands (with sanitizer provided) when they come in.
The staff will sanitize shopping carts between each use and children 3 and younger need to be in a stroller, shopping cart or held by parents.
Shoppers are required to maintain a six-feet social distance.
Donations must be brought to the back window or placed by the back door so they can be stored in quarantine for seven days before being placed on the floor for sale.