The Teton County Board of Health will hold a public meeting via video conferencing on May 8 at 3 p.m. to decide whether to approve or deny a request from the Montana High School Rodeo Association to hold a three-day event in Choteau on May 21-23 that would draw contestants from across the state as a qualifying rodeo for the MHSRA state finals.
Lane Yeager of Choteau, the president of the MHSRA board will present the plan, which states:
•Contestants, their parents and family members must keep their distance from other family groups as much as possible while at the rodeo grounds and in the rodeo host community. This directive includes before, during and after each rodeo. Please do not allow your younger non-contestant children to be unaccompanied.
•No congregating around trailers, roping dummies, in the stands or on the grounds. Keep non-family members at least 6 feet apart and no more than 10 people in a group. Trailers must be parked at least 25 feet or more apart from one another. No multi-family gatherings in the stands, at the trailers or anywhere else on the grounds.
•No more than 10 people around roping boxes and bucking chutes, this includes rodeo staff, directors, parents and contestants. One helper in the box and one pusher allowed for timed event contestants. One helper for each contestant at the bucking chutes for rough stock events. After your contestant has competed you will need to leave the area and return to the stands or back to your trailer. You will be advised to spread out or be asked to leave.
•In the event the same individuals are advised, after repeatedly being told to follow the distancing directive, you and/or the contestant will be asked to leave the rodeo grounds. Should local law enforcement need to be called in to enforce this directive, you and/or your contestant may be disqualified for the remainder of the rodeo season.
•These rules are being put in place to maintain the social distancing directives regarding Covid-19 and are not to be viewed as a deterrent, but rather as an assurance to the rodeo host communities, citizens and members, that MHSRA is taking every step possible to show respect and responsibility so we can get back to what we love and that is rodeo.
During the Board of Health meeting, the board will hear from Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer and from Yeager, will take comment from the public in favor or against allowing the rodeo to be held and will discuss the plan before voting.