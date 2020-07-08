The Teton County Board of Health will meet via GoToMeeting on July 10 at 1 p.m. to consider action on a plan to allow a rodeo, open to all contestants, in Choteau on Aug. 15.
The Board of Health will physically meet in the Teton County Courthouse Annex conference room, but to provide adequate space for physical distancing, the board is limiting in-person attendance to Board of Health members, presenters for Black Eagle Productions (the stock contractors) and media. All members of the public are invited to call in using the following information:
•To join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone, click on: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/689993733.
•You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States: +1 (872) 240-3212
One-touch: tel:+18722403212,,689993733#
Access Code: 689-993-733
If you are new to GoToMeeting, get the app now and be ready when the meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/689993733.
The agenda for the board meeting includes the following items: Approval of minutes of the board’s June 15 meeting; update from the Teton County Health Department on COVID-19 cases in Teton County; action on the request from Choteau resident Charley Yeager and stock contractor Black Eagle Productions of Browning in Choteau on Aug. 15; approval of a cooperative agreement with the Teton County sanitarian.
Members of the Board of Health are: Physician Assistant Tim Sinton of Choteau, who is the chairman and serves as the Teton County health officer; Teton County Commissioner Jim Hodgskiss; nurses Elaine Sedlack of Choteau, Lin Wright of rural Fairfield and Barb Shafer of Dutton; Choteau businessman Randy Morris; and Choteau emergency medical technician Ken Bassmann. The board coordinates with Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer of Choteau and county sanitarian Austin Moyer, also of Choteau.
Under Montana state law, the Board of Health is authorized to adopt regulations for the control of communicable diseases. The board’s legal duties include identifying, assessing, preventing and ameliorating conditions of public health importance through: epidemiological tracking and investigation; screening and testing; isolation and quarantine measures; diagnosis, treatment and case management; and abatement of public health nuisances, among others.
Yeager has submitted the following written plan to the Board of Health for its consideration:
“These rules are put in place to maintain the social distancing directives regarding COVID-19 and are not to be viewed as a deterrent, but rather as an assurance to the rodeo host communities, its citizens and participants, that organizers are taking every step possible to show respect and responsibility so members can get back to what they love and that is rodeo.
“The organizers are projecting 330 people total in attendance, which includes 115 contestants (20 maximum bronc riders, 15 ranch bronc riders, 50 breakaway ropers and 30 barrel racers) 15 staff/volunteers, eight Black Eagle staff, one announcer, two timers/secretaries, two gate staff, two other volunteers and up to 200 spectators.
“The Choteau Rodeo Committee will distribute notifications as part of its public information via email, social media and posters, to inform people they cannot attend this event if they are ill or demonstrate symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, sore throat or shortness of breath. If you are ill, stay home. Do not presume you must attend if entered. Contestants, parents/guardians should assess their own comfort level and not participate in any activities that they are uncomfortable with regarding potential exposure to COVID-19.
“Any person who is considered “high risk” (older than the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions) should continue to follow the Governor’s Stay at Home Directive. This includes individuals who have frequent contact or live with high-risk individuals.
“Vulnerable participants come to participate at their own risk, as do their parents/guardians who bring them to the rodeo event. Vulnerable individuals are encouraged to take extra precautions, such as wearing a face covering and gloves when in close proximity to others during this event.
“Participants, families, travel partners and spectators should make appropriate decisions in their travel plans to and from their host communities. Always use precautions when stopping along your way for fuel, bathroom breaks and supplies. Please practice good hygiene: wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Be mindful of the communities you stop in to ensure your safety and theirs.
“Anyone entering the rodeo grounds and attending this event will be advised to stay home if they show signs of being ill or feel ill. For spectators, there will be two windows opened to take “gate money,” and the person taking money will also take all names and a number for the household. This person will be provided gloves, mask and hand sanitizer. Part of the daily entry process for contestants is to get a name and phone number for each contestant. However, when the organizers take an entry, they will also advise contestants to stay home if they start to feel ill, show signs of any illness or are at high risk. The organizers will not charge a turn-out fee for contestants that draw out due to feeling ill before or during the event.
“The organizer will then provide both the list of spectators and contestants to the Teton County Health Department on the Monday following the event.
“All entries/registration will be completed online or by phone call. Participants will be informed of their entry fees due and are encouraged to have payment ready at check in. Contestants will be asked to maintain appropriate physical distancing while in line to check in.
“The rodeo office will be closed to non-rodeo staff. Check-in will take place at the concession stand with a plexiglass partition in place to ensure the safety of the rodeo secretary and participants.
Local law enforcement has been asked to patrol the event to ensure the community and those in attendance follow the social distancing directives. In addition, rodeo staff and judges will be reminding and enforcing social distancing and complying with the rules. There will be frequent announcements on the PA system reminding the members and attendees to adhere to the rules, giving reminders of handwashing and following the directives while also encouraging responsibility for good hygiene and a positive experience with the entire host community.
“Attendees from out of county should limit their interaction within the host community and be mindful of taking precautions to protect the local citizens. It is advised that attendees wear face masks when in public places, practice social distancing at all times and be respectful to the host community by staggering trips to local establishments as to not overwhelm them with a large influx of people (i.e. don’t go to local restaurants or the grocery store immediately after the event is over).
“Participants will need to park their pickups, trailers and vehicles 25 feet apart.
There will be no concessions. Those attending will need to bring their own food/beverages to the event. It is encouraged that if you choose to order food from a local establishment, that you order curbside or call for delivery. Host committee will post phone numbers and menus of local restaurants.
“Handwashing stations will be available on the grounds and people are encouraged to wash their hands frequently.
“There will be four porta-potties allowed that will be cleaned professionally before the event. One person will be designated to clean the bathrooms, handwashing station and the ticket booth every two hours or more depending on traffic.
“Contestants should not share equipment with other contestants.
“Contestants and spectators will practice physical distancing of at least six feet between non-family member groups or immediate party throughout the event, wherever possible.
Other than the contestants, there will only be 200 people allowed as spectators. Organizers will constantly remind everyone from the announcer’s booth to practice physical distancing and will place signs throughout the rodeo grounds. All staff will be asked to help enforce safe physical distancing practices. Organizers will use all signs that were used at the Choteau Montana High School Rodeo Association rodeo in May.
“Spectators will be instructed to distance in the stands by leaving empty seats and rows between household/associated groups. The majority of spectators will be family. Organizers will not advertise that spectators are welcome when they post about this event. All advertising will be through social media.”
Black Eagle Productions’ ground rules following the governor’s directives on social distancing during Phase 2 further state:
“Contestants, their parents and family members must keep their distance from other family groups as much as possible while at the rodeo grounds and in the rodeo host community. This directive includes before, during and after each rodeo. Please do not allow your younger non-contestant children to be unaccompanied.
There will be no congregating around trailers, roping dummies, in the stands or on the grounds of more than 10 people. Keep non-family members at least six feet apart. Trailers must be parked at least 25 feet or more apart from one another.
Only essential people will be allowed around roping boxes and bucking chutes; this includes rodeo staff, directors, parents and contestants. One helper in the box and one pusher will be allowed for timed event contestants. One helper for each contestant at the bucking chutes for rough stock events will be allowed. After each contestant has competed, he or she will need to leave the area and return to the stands or back to their trailer. Contestants will be advised to spread out or be asked to leave.
In the event the same individuals are advised, after repeatedly being told to follow the distancing directives, they and/or the contestant will be asked to leave the rodeo grounds. Should local law enforcement need to be called in to enforce this directive, those people will not be allowed to enter another Black Eagle Productions rodeo.
For more information on the rodeo, call Yeager at 406-590-1255.