The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed two more youth-related summer events: the Choteau youth baseball season and the Montana youth rodeo season.
The Choteau Baseball Commission announced online that the Mountain Valley League has decided not to have a 2020 baseball season. This is the league in which Choteau youth baseball teams participate.
“The Choteau Baseball Board agrees with this decision and will also be cancelling our softball season as well. It would be virtually impossible to follow through with and maintain the current guidelines of COVID-19 Phase 1 within our baseball/softball league. We feel this decision is in the best interest of our community,” the board posted on social media. Board members are Jere Long, Tanner Lee, Rachel Christensen, Josh Lohman, Lonnie Allaire, Lucas Gunderson, and Dan and Jill Yeager.
“The Choteau Baseball Board would like to thank the Choteau community for always being supportive of our organization. We will take this time to tackle many repairs at our baseball complex. Anyone who has already registered and paid will be contacted and payment will be refunded. Any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact anyone on the board. Thank you for your understanding,” the post said.
The cancellation of the Mountain Valley League season affects players in Choteau, Fairfield, Dutton, Power and Augusta, among other communitities.
Choteau rancher Garret Yeager, a 2019 graduate of Choteau High School, started a petition on www.change.org to ask Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to allow youth rodeos to take place, saying that local health departments are denying rodeos permission to be held even without an audience.
“We are looking to open up youth rodeos that draw no crowd as soon as we can. Currently the governor has given the health department the power to deny these rodeos. Their denial is based upon a comparison to concerts and other professional rodeos that draw extremely large crowds,” Yeager wrote in his petition. “Youth rodeos only bring in the parents of the participants in which there is more than enough room to maintain social distancing standards for. These rodeos are put on by nonprofit organizations and therefore should not be classified as they have.”
The petition asks for people to sign it to help “give our seniors and other competitors a chance to finish the seasons they have already put so much into. With your signature we will be one step closer to bringing forth a sense of normalcy in these times of uncertainty. Organizations such as the Montana Junior High/ High School Rodeo Association have already put in place rules and guidelines to maintain social distancing and remove participants that show negligence to do so.
Help get our kids the rodeos they deserve. Every signature counts.”
As of May 4 at 11:11 a.m., the petition had garnered 216 signatures.
Garret’s father, Lane Yeager of Choteau, is the president of the Montana High School Rodeo Association board. According to the MHSRA website, high school rodeos on Shelby, Drummond, Great Falls, Deer Lodge and Harlowton have been cancelled while the Choteau High School rodeo is listed as being postponed while the Billings Rodeos have been rescheduled. The Teton County Board of Health will meet on Friday at 3 p.m. to determine whether to allow or prevent the MHSRA from holding the three-day Choteau rodeo on May 21-23.