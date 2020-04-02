To limit potential exposure to COVID-19 for both members of the public and state employees, the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) announced it will limit public access to all physical DNRC locations statewide, effective April 2.
The DNRC is committed to serving Montanans in new ways to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19. While DNRC locations will remain open and able to assist the public, the public access doors for walk-in traffic will be locked until further notice.
DNRC services will be provided through phone, email and other online resources. If a member of the public needs in-person assistance, they have the option to schedule an appointment with the appropriate office. Each office will have a designated point of contact and phone number that will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions from public and deliver services.
“The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation knows what it means to serve in times of crisis,” says Director John Tubbs. “Limiting access to our offices is a precaution we’re taking to keep the public and our employees safe. Whether it’s fire season or COVID-19, the DNRC will continue to show up and serve Montanans across our state.”
For more information or to find contact information for your local DNRC office, please call the director’s office at 406-444-2074.