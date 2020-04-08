The Montana Department of Livestock has issued health and safety guidance to ranchers during branding, pregnancy testing and shearing seasons to reduce the risk for exposure to COVID-19 or spreading COVID-19.
“Agriculture, and the protection of our food supply, has been declared critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security during the COVID-19 response. This declaration means that we have a responsibility to maintain continuity within our agricultural industry,” Mike Honeycutt, executive officer of the Department of Livestock, said in a news release.
The state and the Department of Livestock recognize the importance of business continuity for farmers and ranchers. “We also understand that ranching activities such as branding, pregnancy checking and shearing may require involvement of multiple individuals,” Honeycutt said. “The mentioned group activities do not always permit individuals to maintain the recommended physical separation of six feet. While we continue to encourage local governments to permit continuation of ranching activities, we ask that farmers and ranchers strongly consider implementation of the following guidelines set forth by Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services:”
•Individuals at risk for severe complications of COVID-19, such as those with diabetes, heart disease, lung disease and those who are immunosuppressed should avoid performing ranch activities within a group.
•Limit brandings and other activities to essential crews only (smallest crew possible to get the job done).
•Do not provide a group meal. Offer sack lunches or have attendees pack their own lunch.
•Do not share water bottles or utensils.
•Have water and soap available for handwashing on site. Hand sanitizer is not effective if hands are soiled (dirt, manure, blood, etc.).
•When taking breaks, maintain six feet of distance between individuals while socializing.
•When branding, consider the use of branding forks to restrain animals when using a rope/drag method. When a calf table is used, identify the smallest number of people needed to operate the equipment you have.
•Keep the number of people near the animal at one time to a minimum, such as having the person vaccinating wait for the person performing castration to step away.
Please note, local public health officers have the authority to require more restrictive measures than those described above. Please be aware of regulations specific to your county.
“We appreciate the role that livestock producers serve in our state’s agriculture industry but acknowledge that we all have a role in limiting the spread of COVID-19,” Honeycutt said. If you have any questions regarding the above guidance, please contact the Department of Livestock at 406-444-2976.