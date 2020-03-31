Meeting by teleconference on March 26, the Teton County COVID-19 Response partners updated each other on social distancing measures and Gov. Steve Bullock’s directives, emergency medical services plans, disaster plans and ongoing prevention strategies.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer has called the response group meetings for every Thursday at 9 a.m. via teleconference as the county works to make sure all partners and agencies are communicating openly and planning not only for prevention but also for treatment and transport of COVID-19 patients.
Those attending represented county government, school administration, Emergency Medical Services, Disaster and Emergency Services, Benefis Teton Medical Center, city of Fairfield and Choteau officials, Skyline Lodge, 3 Rivers Communications and Frontier Family Practice, among others. According to the teleconference software, 36 people participated in the meeting.
Moyer said that the county Health Department is now giving daily updates on the COVID-19 status of Teton County and has established a COVID-19 Response Hotline at 466-2505. Callers are asked to leave a message, and messages are checked and responded to three times a day.
As of Monday, March 30, the county had no confirmed cases of the viral illness that has spread around the globe and has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Also Moyer said, citizens can find information at covid19.mt.gov, a site that is updated twice a day (at 8 a.m. and about 4:30 p.m.) with statistics for each county in Montana and reflects that the state lab is running two batches of COVID-19 tests a day.
“Currently in Montana, we are not yet experiencing yet what we would call widespread community transmission,” she said, though there is some indication that community transmission may be happening in Gallatin County, which has the highest number of cases in the state.
Outside of Gallatin County, she said, nearly every case in Montana has been related to close contact with someone outside of the state who is positive or travel to a country or place where there is widespread transmission.
That means, she said, that Montana and Teton County are very much in a prevention mode, following the governor’s directives for social distancing, closing public schools and universities, closing nonessential businesses and encouraging everyone who can to work from home as much as possible.
The state lab is still able to keep up with the volume of tests it is receiving, she said, adding that the lab is able to process all the tests it is receiving on the same day. The testing criteria for Teton County residents remains unchanged, she said. Guidelines are for local providers to test patients who have COVID-19 symptoms after they have ruled out influenza, strep throat and other common viral illnesses, though, she said, the local providers have the final say on whether to administer COVID-19 tests.
“If we can identify cases early, we as public health can do a fairly aggressive contact investigation,” she said, tracking down all high-risk individuals (those who were in close association of someone who has tested positive) and placing those people into 14-day quarantines. The Health Department can track down low-risk contacts of confirmed cases and monitor their health status. The Health Department wants to be able to stop the infection from spreading through contact tracing, she said.
She said healthcare providers in Teton County are testing ill people for COVID-19, and are using personal protective equipment to keep themselves from getting sick.
Moyer said she does not know how many people have been tested in the county because not all people use local medical providers when they are ill. But, she said, she will be advised by the state if anyone here tests positive for the highly communicable illness, that is spread mainly through droplet infection when an ill person coughs or sneezes and contact with droplets that land on surfaces.
Dawn Baker, a registered nurse who works for the Health Department, said anyone who has been tested out of county should notify the Health Department right away at 466-2562, so that the staff there can begin tracing social contacts as soon as possible. The Health Department won’t wait for test results that can take up to several days to be processed and can cost the TCHD valuable time in investigating contacts.
“If anyone gets tested, the health department in the county in which they live needs to be informed right away,” she said.
Right now, Moyer said, providers are not testing asymptomatic people.
Planning for the possibility of having cases locally, Moyer said, Teton County Search and Rescue and Choteau Volunteer Fire Department member Sherwin Smith has coordinated a group of volunteers who can deliver necessary goods and medications to people who are ill and recovering in their homes.
There are some people in the county who are under 14-day quarantines because they have traveled. Those people are needing to check their temperatures twice a day and some do not have thermometers. Starting last week, the Health Department put out a call on social media for donations of thermometers.
Moyer said she has been deeply impressed by the people of Teton County who are taking the social distancing measures seriously, helping to protect themselves and vulnerable county residents by staying home, avoiding crowds and complying with the governor’s directives.
Amanda Copenhaver, the disaster response manager for Benefis Teton Medical Center, said the 25-bed critical access hospital in Choteau is doing fine on supplies and has received additional personal protective equipment from the federal National Strategic Stockpile.
BTMC would like to avoid hospitalizing people with COVID-19 onsite, but if Benefis Health System in Great Falls were to be full, the hospital has a plan to dedicate one wing for COVID-19 patients to try to protect the facility’s 19 vulnerable long-term care residents.
Kellie Rapp with Frontier Family Practice said the providers there are doing telemedicine as much as possible, are limiting numbers in the waiting room, and are working with Moyer on prevention measures.
Deb Coverdell, the Teton County EMS and DES coordinator, said ambulance responders are now following approved guidelines for responding to possible COVID-19 calls. The EMS medical director used information from Cascade and Gallatin counties to set up the guidelines. The county has one used ambulance that has not been sold but wasn’t being used in a regular rotate and has designated that vehicle for COVID-19 transfers from one hospital to another.
School representatives from Fairfield, Dutton/Brady and Golden Ridge districts all reported that they are offering classes for students online and making sure that school meals are still being served as to-go breakfasts and lunches.
Julie Taylor with Golden Ridge Elementary School said, “It’s been a pretty smooth transition. We are just really grateful for all of the things that week already in place to make that possible.”
Since the first meeting of the group, the cities of Choteau and Fairfield and the Teton County local government offices in Choteau have all closed to the public though essential employees are still working and some other employees are now working from home.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien and Fairfield Mayor Bob Swartz said their offices are accepting payments by mail and drop box or online while their public works crews are still handling services like water, sewer and garbage as scheduled. Both offices can be reached by telephone or email.
County Commissioner Jim Hodgskiss said anyone needing services at the courthouse can call that department and make arrangements to obtain services. He said county officials are encouraging everyone to conduct as much of their business as possible by mail. The courthouse custodian is disinfecting surfaces at the courthouse, annex and Sheriff’s Office buildings three times a day, he said.
Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Kim Peterson said the Choteau Ministerial Association, a coalition of Choteau churches, has financial resources available for services that might otherwise fall between the gaps. She said anyone who has needs that aren’t being met can contact any of the member churches for assistance.
She also noted that the Trinity Lutheran Preschool remains closed.
Terrie Nylund, director of the Bright Eyes animal shelter, said the shelter has been closed to the public and is being staffed with as few volunteers as possible. Unnecessary animal surrenders are not being accepted, and adoptions have been put on hold. She said the shelter has set up an animal isolation section to take care of animals whose sole caregivers have become ill with COVID-19. Also, she said, the shelter has a small pet food bank for people who have been laid off and do not have money for pet food. The shelter can be contacted at 466-2100.
US Forest Service Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz of Choteau said that as of March 27, the USFS had closed all campgrounds and rental cabins on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest though trails remain open, depending on snow depths. Starting April 1, he said, all firewood permits are free and people can start gathering firewood for next winter.
Moyer also told the group that several of the mental health and addictions counselors who work in Teton County are offering telecounseling for their clients. With the uncertainty and fear that is accompanying the pandemic, she said, it is important for people, especially with existing anxiety or depression, to be able to access the behavioral health care they need.
Dawn Gunderson, who works at the Health Department, said neighbors are encouraged to call each other and check on how they are doing.