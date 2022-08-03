The Teton County Commissioners have settled wages and benefits for one-year contracts with the courthouse employees’ union and the deputy sheriffs and dispatchers’ union but is still in negotiations with the unionized Road Department workers.
The commissioners have met with the unions three times since July 11 and were able to strike a deal very quickly with the courthouse employees’ union, which represents three employees.
They accepted a $1 an hour pay raise, effective July 1. With this raise, the lowest paid covered employee will earn $21.03 an hour while the highest paid covered employee will earn $22.93 an hour.
The county commissioners earlier approved a 5% pay raise for elected officials and a $1 an hour pay raise for all other non-union county employees.
The county and the sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers reached an agreement after the second collective bargaining meeting on July 20.
This one-year agreement provides that the uniform/clothing allowance for deputies will stay the same at $500 for full-time deputies and $200 for part-time or reserve deputies, but the officers will now be able to roll any unused portion of the allowance into the next budget year up to a maximum of $1,000 or two years per full-time deputy.
Deputies will continue to earn a percentage of the sheriff’s base salary and those percentages will not be increased even though the Legislature in 2021 provided for higher rates.
The deputies’ wages will be based on Sheriff Keith VanSetten’s base salary of $54,199.37. New deputies with no experience who have not completed the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and received their basic certification will earn 85% of the sheriff’s base salary; those who have attended and earned basic certification will earn 86% of the sheriff’s base salary; those who have earned intermediate certification will earn 88% of VanSetten’s base salary; and those who have earned their advanced certification will earn 90% of his salary.
Deputies will also receive periodic raises based on longevity or years with the department.
The contract will cover eight full-time deputies.
The dispatchers will receive a $3 per hour across-the-board raise, broken into a $2 market adjustment and a $1 cost of living allowance. Additionally, dispatchers who earn their intermediate certification will receive a $.25 an hour raise and those who earn their advanced certification will receive a $.50 an hour raise.
Dispatchers who work night shifts will also receive a night-shift differential.
The contract will cover five dispatchers, whose wages, with the increase, will range from a low of $17.14 an hour to a high of $23.27 an hour.
The commissioners are slated to ratify the courthouse and deputies/dispatchers’ contracts at their Aug. 4 meeting.
Union representative Jim Stone and business agent Rocco Hausman represented the employees in the negotiating sessions. Hausman and road workers Tony Hersey and Todd Tucker along with road clerk Michelle Osborn attended the July 28 session with commissioners Dick Snellman and Sam Carlson and County Attorney Joe Coble.
The Teamsters Union covers 12 full-time employees in the Road Department including road and bridge workers and one full-time clerical position.
Under the existing wages, the lowest paid road crew member earns $20.32 an hour and the highest earns $22.82 an hour while the clerical position earns $13.44 an hour. Workers also earn small hourly increases for longevity.
Stone had previously presented the commissioners with a wage survey showing for road and bridge workers Choteau’s wages fell on the lower end. Pondera County pays $23.27 an hour, starting; Valley County pays $18.13 to $22.95, starting, depending on experience; Powell County starts employees at $20 and jumps them to $23 after six months; while Broadwater County starts at $22.30 and Blaine County starts at $21.07.
At the July 28 collective-bargaining session, Coble said the county cannot afford to offer the Road Department workers any more than $1 an hour — the same amount give to other employees and to the elected officials with the 5% raise.
Snellman said the county’s tax base has declined and that state law prevent the county from raising property taxes more than one half of the three-year average rate of inflation. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, he said, the county can raise property taxes only .6%.
“It’s really black and white,” he said.
Hausman countered with $2 an hour, and Coble said the county cannot afford that.
Snellman said that if the county approved $2 an hour, the Road Department would have to reduce services to fund the pay raises.
Hershey, a recent hire for the department, said he is actively looking for a new job because he has $2,500 in bills every month and his take-home pay is only $2,400 per month. With inflation at 9.4%, he said, he can’t get ahead.
Hershey questioned buying a new loader instead of putting that money into wages.
But Snellman said the with the trade-in of a smaller loader and a bulldozer, the new loader’s annual payment is no more than the annual payment on the smaller loader. “The whole thing was a wash,” he said.
Tucker said the new loader won’t get much use because it does not have a quick-detach bucket. “Eighty-five percent of the time, this new loader will be sitting,” he said.
Snellman said the bid specs for the new loader required a quick-detach bucket and he would look into why it does not. But, he said, the county is investing in new equipment to make the road workers’ jobs better. Unfortunately, he said, inflation is hitting everyone.
Coble said fuel costs that have more than doubled are also eating into the Road and Sheriff’s Office budgets.
The road crew members left the meeting to caucus and then returned to tell the commissioners that they are holding firm on a $2 an hour raise.
Coble said that a $1 per hour pay raise for all county employees would increase the county’s gross payroll by $95,000 before payroll taxes. Last year, he said diesel fuel for the Road Department cost $40,000. This year it will cost $80,000.
Together that’s nearly $200,000 more in wages and fuel costs that the county budget, which can only go up .6% for property taxes, has to find a way to accommodate, he said. Hausman said the union reps would meet with all the road workers on Aug. 1 and explain the budget constraints.
The commissioners agreed to meet for another collective bargaining session on Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.
The commissioners also met with Osborn about what duties her job description entails to clarify what duties she has and what duties Road Superintendent Alan Gagne has.