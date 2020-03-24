This is what happens when you ask farm boys to make a snowman. Kayson, Kayle and Khy Brown, students at Fairfi eld High School and Greenfi eld Elementary School and the sons of Reece and Jen Brown, used some of the time spent at home last week to create a snow sculpture. The picture, posted on their mom’s Facebook page, has been appreciated by many who viewed the post or drove by the “tractor” in person.