Public schools in Teton County, closed from March 16-27 along with all K-12 schools statewide on the order of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, are looking at sending home packets of assignments and offering online classes as a way of keeping students current in their work.
Teton County has 1,103 students in public K-12 schools in Choteau, Power, Dutton and Fairfield and stand-alone elementary schools in Bynum, Greenfield, Golden Ridge and on the New Rockport, Miller and Rockport Hutterite colonies.
School districts employ 122 certified teachers along with dozens of other employees, including administrators, classroom aides, tutors, janitors, cooks, bus drivers and coaches.
School officials on Sunday posted school closures on social media, sent out voice messages to parents’ and staff’s telephones and made sure parents were notified of the closure.
“We are following the governor’s orders, and cancelling school for two weeks,” Choteau Superintendent Chuck Gameon said on Sunday evening. He and Principal Wendi Hammond met with staff Monday to work out plans to continue to educate children during the closure. “This is not a spring break,” he said.
On Monday he said Choteau Public Schools will try to offer online classes for all students, kindergarten through 12th grade. The school’s technology coordinator Robb Wearley is working with teachers to set up YouTube channels and other means of reaching their students.
They are also working to make sure students have access to internet service and devices like laptops, tablets or home computers.
The teachers are also working to get ready to work from their homes because the school closure means the staff has to be sent home as well, Gameon said. On Sunday, he had said he planned for staff to remain at school during the closure, but the Teton County Health Department had advised him that the closure is for both staff and students.
Since the closure happened over the weekend, many students left text books, notebooks, homework assignments and musical instruments at school. Gameon said the school will provide a time on Thursday when students and/or parents can drive up to the elementary or high school buildings and staff will bring out all their educational materials. The school will notify parents when this will be offered.
On Monday Gameon also announced that the school’s breakfast and lunch program will continue and be expanded, albeit as a curbside pickup program. The program on Monday distributed 50 sack lunch/breakfasts during the noon hour.
That program will continue on school days during the closure, and free meals will be made available to all children, ages 0 to 18, regardless of whether they are Choteau Public Schools students.
To take part in the program, families just need to email the elementary school secretary at julie.shepherd@ choteauschools.net before 10 a.m. each week day to place their order. Then they need to come between noon and 1 p.m. to pick up the to-go order at the curbside in front of the elementary school.
“We have lots of work to do in a short amount of time,” Gameon said.
Junior high wrestling has been cancelled for the rest of the season and all junior high and high school spring sports practices are suspended for the same two-week period.
“We just appreciate community support for the staff and students,” he said. “We are just working hard to educate kids. This is just a challenge that we can overcome, basically.”
Teton County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Sessions on Monday said she is working with the small rural schools at Bynum, Pendroy, Golden Ridge, Rockport Colony and the two K-12 attendance centers on Miller and New Rockport colonies to put together learning packets to be distributed to students.
On the Hutterite colonies, she said, the packets will be given to the German school teacher, who will get them to students. On the non-colony schools, she said, the packets will likely be available for pickup by parents at the schools.
“All of my little rural schools are on board for that,” she said.
She said she is also working with the Big Sky Special Needs Cooperative that provides services for special needs students and in ongoing discussions on school breakfast and lunch programs.
Sessions said the Teton County website (www.tetoncomt.org) will be a resource for county residents to access links with accurate, responsible information on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Fairfield Superintendent Les Meyer on Sunday said the staff would come to work for a pupil-related instruction day on Monday. “This is new territory for each one of us,” Meyer said. “We will be working with Office of Public Instruction to understand and implement what is needed moving forward. As we receive information, we will share it with you.”
Meyer said the school lunch program will continue through the closure. “Free meals will be provided to students who need them, pursuant to a waiver obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture starting on Tuesday,” he added. He emphasized the district will post updates on social media and the school district’s website as they become available.
Meyer also noted there is no community use of school facilities for the weight room, open gym or adult education.
The Fairfield High School prom has been postponed. Meyer said the school will do the best it can to reschedule if there is a possibility.
The Dutton/Brady school administration and board began making tentative plans last week in case the school needed to close due to the coronaviras pandemic. “We are now adjusting those plans to meet our current situation,” Superintendent Erica Allen said on Monday. The board was scheduled to meet on Monday night and would meet with the entire staff on Tuesday to put into place plans moving forward.
“Our first priority is to provide breakfast and lunch for students who typically rely on this service,” Allen said. The school secretaries contacted each family within the district to evaluate needs. “Drop and go” meals will be provided Monday-Friday. The school will provide a sack lunch and breakfast each day. Meals can be picked up each day between 10 and 11:30 a.m. at the following locations: Dutton School, Mountainview Co-op if families live in Brady and individual arrangements will be made for rural students.
“Our second priority is to keep students academically engaged during the school closure,” Allen said. “We have developed plans to address this need, keeping students academically engaged will look different at the elementary level as it does at the junior high and high school level. We are working to make our plans are equitable and doable for everyone.”
The Power School District already had a PIR day on the school calendar for Monday and they had announced they would be closed Tuesday as well, Loren Dunk, Power superintendent said. “Power teachers will work at school on Monday and Tuesday as this was planned prior to the Bullock decision,” Dunk said.
Dunk said all activities are canceled during the two weeks and decisions beyond that will be discussed at the board meeting on March 17. He said the point of contact for parents will be the school website, the superintendent and the main office staff.
Greenfield Elementary Principal Paul Wilson said GES will use March 16 as a snow day and will wait for more information from OPI to understand and implement what is needed moving forward. “As we receive information, we will share it with you,” Wilson said. “Once again, we will update as information is provided.”
Gov. Steve Bullock on Sunday announced a set of directives and guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable Montanans, including closing of public K-12 schools, social distancing measures and limiting visitation at nursing home facilities.
“As governor, it is my top priority to protect the health and safety of Montanans, particularly our most vulnerable, at a time when we face the potential for extraordinary health risks from coronavirus in our state,” Bullock said in a news release issued at about 4:49 p.m. “Social distancing is one of the most important primary protective measures to flatten the curve of this virus. I cannot underscore the seriousness of following these measures to help our neighbors, friends and families.”
Bullock directed Montana’s public K-12 schools to close March 16-27. During this time, schools will engage in planning to provide arrangements to provide free meals to students who need them, pursuant to a waiver obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and to provide for all other matters and services that students need in the event of future or ongoing closure. Schools will continue to receive all state funding during this two-week closure.
The state will work with schools during this period to evaluate and consider next steps as needed. The decision to close schools is to slow the spread and is not in response to an outbreak in schools.
“I recognize that our schools often serve as a lifeline for families and that this decision is going to have disruption on Montanans over the coming weeks. I’m committed to working with schools, communities and public health to minimize the impact. I encourage businesses to do everything they can to support families as well,” Bullock said.
To mitigate the impact of school closures on families, Governor Bullock encourages all employers to be generous with their employee sick and paid leave policies during this time.