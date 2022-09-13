The Fairfield School Board approved the 2022-23 school budgets during the Au-gust meeting.
In explaining the budgets (which are both at their maximum allotted amount), Su-perintendent Duston Gordon anticipated the most increases in cost to the transportation budget and school meal program, given the cost increases in fuel and food. He also said the technology budget will be tight with the failure of the special levy held in May.
Gordon recommended to the board an increase of $20,000 to both the elementary and high school transportation budgets, bringing that budget in the elementary to $180,000 and the high school to $195,000. He said even with these proposed increases to the transportation fund, the district will not see an increase in the overall mills. The mills last year in the elementary were 190.91 and this year would be 189.54 and they were 118.41 last year in the high school and this year would be 118.22.
The board agreed to increase to the transportation budgets and approved an over-all budget in the elementary school of $2,826,707.14 and in the high school of $2,613,929.56.
The board also approved the district’s 2021-22 trustee financial reports.
Gordon gave the board an update on HVAC projects in both the elementary and high school, a newly constructed pavilion in the back of the school, installation of the shot clocks in both gymnasiums and other summer projects. He reviewed how ESSER (Elemen-tary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds had been spent and updated the board on the back-to-school plan, which hasn’t changed from the end of the previous school year.
As part of the discussion of preparation for the school year, Gordon took the board on a tour of the facility so they could see the work first hand.
During public comments, Fairfield resident and businessman Brian Kirkhorn high-lighted his concern with the number of coaches for both the junior high and high school football programs, saying he thinks they need to increase. He explained his background in playing football at the high school and college level and as a junior high football coach for Fairfield the past few years.
Kirkhorn said he is interested in continuing as a paid coach or volunteer, mainly at the high school level. Believing there needs to be continuity between the junior high and high school programs, Kirkhorn said he would be willing to also help with junior high if it doesn’t conflict with high school games, as his grandson is a freshman and he wants to be there for his games.
Kirkhorn said he had communicated his desire to continue in a coaching capacity through an email in November of 2021 with the district’s activities directors and head football coach but had not received a response. He did note he had also visited with Su-perintendent Gordon.
To run a successful program, Kirkhorn said he thinks having six coaches would be beneficial: four paid coaches and two volunteers. He shared examples of larger coaching staffs at similar size schools in the state.
No action was taken on the suggestions from Kirkhorn. Gordon explained the dis-trict has had three full-time paid coaches and one volunteer during the time he had been with the school district.
Since Fairfield has a cooperative agreement with Augusta High School for football, the Augusta High School district has provided and paid for one of the full-time coaches. Gordon said finances is one of the issues facing the school district when hiring more coaches. “More than that, it comes down to equality, having the same number of coaches for girls teams of the same size,” Gordon added.
Under action items, the board:
•Appointed Gordon as the district’s representative on the Big Sky Special Needs Cooperative Board.
•Approved a one-day surplus sale in September of various items and also advertis-ing high school boiler parts for sale.
•Accepted the audit contract from Strom and Associates for three years.
•Hired Adam Schilling, assistant high school football coach; Kirsten Passmore, assis-tant high school volleyball coach; Ryan DeBruycker and Shawnee Coverdell, coaches for the junior high basketball program; and Jim Shogur, custodian.
•Approved a photography contract with Kande Yeager with Dirt in the Frame pho-tography.