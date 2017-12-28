Area residents have the opportunity to continue their holiday spirit by donating at the American Red Cross in Choteau on Thursday, Dec. 28.
Current News
Sports & School News
The Choteau High School boys basketball team nailed its fifth consecutive win to go into the Christmas break with a 1-0 conference record afte…
The Choteau High School Lady Bulldogs on Dec. 19 defeated the Fairfield High School Lady Eagles in the cross-county rivals’ first meeting of t…
Regional News
The Montana Department of Livestock is reminding the public that the deadline for applications for aerial hunting permits is quickly approaching.
Local and state public health officials across the state are seeing an increase in outbreaks of gastrointestinal illnesses — investigating eight norovirus outbreaks in the last six weeks
Montana State University Extension will host a free, annual cropping seminar series Jan. 8-11 in Choteau Fort Benton, Chester, Havre, Shelby, Cut Bank, Conrad, Stanford and Great Falls.
Montana State University Extension will offer farm management workshops in five communities including ones in Choteau and Great Falls from January to March 2018.
Weekly Sheriff's Report
Dec. 10 — 12:43 p.m., dispatch notiﬁed a rancher his cattle were roaming free near Ninth Lane and Secondary Highway 431.