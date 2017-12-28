Current News

Sports & School News

CHS boys earn conference win over FF

CHS boys earn conference win over FF

  • By Melody Martinsen Acantha editor

The Choteau High School boys basketball team nailed its fifth consecutive win to go into the Christmas break with a 1-0 conference record afte…

CHS varsity girls knock off Fairfield

CHS varsity girls knock off Fairfield

  • By Melody Martinsen Acantha editor

The Choteau High School Lady Bulldogs on Dec. 19 defeated the Fairfield High School Lady Eagles in the cross-county rivals’ first meeting of t…

Headlines

  1. CHS boys earn conference win over FF
  2. CHS varsity girls knock off Fairfield

Regional News

Take steps to avoid getting norovirus

Local and state public health officials across the state are seeing an increase in outbreaks of gastrointestinal illnesses — investigating eight norovirus outbreaks in the last six weeks

MSU cropping series Jan. 8-11

Montana State University Extension will host a free, annual cropping seminar series Jan. 8-11 in Choteau Fort Benton, Chester, Havre, Shelby, Cut Bank, Conrad, Stanford and Great Falls.

Extension workshops Feb. 13-14

Montana State University Extension will offer farm management workshops in five communities including ones in Choteau and Great Falls from January to March 2018.

Weekly Sheriff's Report

Dec. 10-17

Dec. 10 — 12:43 p.m., dispatch notiﬁed a rancher his cattle were roaming free near Ninth Lane and Secondary Highway 431.