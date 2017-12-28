Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low -6F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.